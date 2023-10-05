A roll up of around 50 people ensured the annual month-long breast cancer awareness fundraiser Pink Up Griffith was off to a good start last week.
Griffith Real Estate held the launch night for landlords at its office on September 28, drawing a good cross section of the business community and residents who enjoyed paella, pizza, wine and melodies lead by live music icons Joe Staltare and Jim Salvestro.
During October, businesses and community members are asked to turn their businesses pink and embark on fundraising initiatives individually, before all funds are pooled at the end to arrive at a grand total.
Last year the event raised $15,800 for McGrath Foundation nurses across the nation.
Griffith Real Estate's Tony Santolin said a key attribute of this years fundraiser will be to support local breast care nurse Fiona Shields, given the number of clients located in a large work footprint, as far north as Lake Cargelligo.
"We had Cr Curran and deputy mayor Anne Napoli together with Chloe Bavaresco and Fiona Shields who all gave speeches reflecting on the importance of raising awareness and working to support Fiona with her work," Mr Santolin said.
"Last week was a fantastic launch. Griffith Real Estate's Chloe Bavresco and Jorja Langman have been the real drivers of this, with over 50 businesses on board. Many have already started to put up their pink displays.
"At our upcoming Ladies and Tradies night we will have McGrath Foundation's director Tracy Bevan in attendance which will be a great opportunity to chat to her about our cause. The night will be the major event, with two bands - Cherry Bomb and Lolohea Brothers - to be in attendance and a pink show. We're really looking forward to it."
The Ladies and Tradies Night will be held Friday October 20 at the Southside Leagues Club, beginning at 6.30pm.
In addition, a middy's barbecue will also be held October 19 between 9.00am and 11.00am.
