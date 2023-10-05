The 2023 'A Day in the Orchard' festival is coming up quickly, with a renewed focus on local talent and providing opportunities for young musicians.
The 2023 instalment of the annual music and arts festival is set to kick off at Piccolo Family Farm on October 7 with a massive lineup of local musicians, artists and performers taking the stage for a packed calendar.
As is now tradition, the opening act comes straight from the Grass Roots Open Mic competition - with winner Belle Madden opening the festival before local bands and artists like Cold Cowboys, Dookie and the Ben Ceccato band perform.
Murrumbidya Dance Group will be performing the Welcome to Country, as well as leading an Indigenous dance workshop later in the day.
Organiser Luke Piccolo said that previous years had been a '60-40' split of visiting and local artists, but that had changed this year.
"In previous years, the bill has been heavily outsiders - as in people from Sydney and Melbourne - but this year it's 90 per cent local music," he said.
"We're really happy to be supporting a lot more locals and putting them on the bill. We did that because we just had such an amazing array of people to choose from."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Piccolo was especially pleased to spotlight young artists, and even hoped to put together a youth-centred bill one day.
"Day in the Orchard is important for us to be able to put these young artists on the stage. It is a high-quality, professional festival so it's great to be able to put these up-and-coming artists with an opportunity they wouldn't normally get."
It's not all music either, with artist Isis Ronan from Tambourine Art Studio leading an interactive community art mural throughout the day and a number of forums and talks to bring some enlightenment.
Murrumbidya Dance Group will be delivering a talk on 'Why They Dance' and the history behind it, while upcoming arts organisation 'Art Farm' will speak about the local arts and cultural scene from their new perspective, looking to the future of arts in Griffith and the surrounding area.
"It's going to be a cracker of a day, it's looking good," finished Mr Piccolo.
Tickets are available online at piccolofamilyfarm.com.au or at the gate.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.