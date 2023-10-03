The Griffith Suicide Prevention and Support Group helpline has shut up shop, with reducing numbers of calls prompting the tough decision to be made to close after 25 years.
The helpline has been running for a quarter of a century, but won't be available from now on due to 'a combination of things' according to organiser Val Woodland.
Ms Woodland picked up the phone for those in crisis for 20 years, and said that the closure of the service had caused 'mixed emotions.'
"The decision was made to close it down. It was just a combination of things, there were not a lot of calls happening... There are a lot of agencies around as well, and there's the national lines," she said.
"So the decision was made to let it close. We certainly wouldn't have if it had been busy."
While 'less calls' seems like a positive at first glance, Ms Woodland wasn't so sure that it correlated to less people in need.
"There are spates. I don't think suicide has gotten any less, I'm at a bit of a loss as to why [they're not calling], and what else to do. People aren't reaching out as much as we hope."
Reflecting on her time with the Suicide Prevention and Support Group, Ms Woodland said that it had been a positive experience despite the difficult topic, and thanked the volunteers that have put their time and effort into it over the years - as well as the community who backed them.
"We did help a lot of people. When you were talking to people on the phone, you could tell during the conversation - there's a shift in what they're saying and how they're saying it ... It was certainly rewarding. That's why we did it for as long as we did," she said.
"The community who donated money to us were just phenomenal. We were very well supported, people were happy to donate whatever they could."
She urged anyone in need to contact the other agencies and hotlines available, including BeyondBlue, Lifeline and Accessline.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please contact 000. Mental health support is also available at the following numbers:
