Griffith's suicide prevention hotline has closed doors after 25 years of taking calls from those in crisis

By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 3 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 1:40pm
Griffith's Suicide Prevention and Support Group's hotline has been closed down. Picture file.
The Griffith Suicide Prevention and Support Group helpline has shut up shop, with reducing numbers of calls prompting the tough decision to be made to close after 25 years.

