'Yes or No?': Early voting to start

Early voting for the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum is about to begin in the MIA, giving people a chance to have their say ahead of October 14.
The doors at a number of prepoll centres will open as a two-week early voting period gets under way.
While voters in the Northern Territory, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia will be able to vote from Monday, October 2, early voting centres won't open in the ACT, NSW, Queensland or South Australia until Tuesday, October 3, due to public holidays in those states.
Under referendum laws, voting centres cannot open on a public holiday.
Voters will be able to cast their early "yes" or "no" votes at the Griffith Aboriginal Community Centre, Leeton Council Chambers or Narrandera Emergency Operations Centre from Saturday October 7.
Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers has encouraged voters to plan their vote for the first referendum Australia has had since 1999.
"Federal referendums are in-person events just like elections - this is the first time the country is coming together in nearly a quarter of a century to have their say on potential constitutional change," Mr Rogers said.
"If you can vote on October 14, then that's what you should do.
"However, if your circumstances might prevent you from doing that then you need to think about the early voting options available and vote according to your circumstances."
It is compulsory for all enrolled Australians to vote.
If you cannot make it to a polling place during the early voting period, or on voting day itself, you can apply for a postal vote. Applications close on Wednesday, October 11 at 6pm local time.
Griffith Aboriginal Community Centre
Leeton Council Chambers
Narrandera Emergency Operations Centre
A full list of early voting centre locations, opening days and hours is available on the AEC website.
