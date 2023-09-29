Griffith's Youth Advisory Group is bringing back the Glow Roller Disco for these school holidays, following the success of the initial disco in July.
The free event will be skating off on October 5 at the Regional Sports Centre - with a junior session from 4.30 to 6.30pm for those 15 and under while a senior session will take off from 7 to 9.30pm.
For the first time, there'll also be a special open-aged sensory session between 3.30 and 4.30pm.
DJ Stefan Donadel will be providing the music and hosting the junior session, while DJ Jack Moon will be taking over for the seniors session.
Glow sticks, face painting and pizzas will be provided.
"Our last Roller Disco was more successful than we imagined and we are so thankful for the support we received from our community," the ConnectYOUth2680 facebook page posted.
Event co-ordinator Lara Rossetto said that they were excited to bring the Roller Disco back for another round.
"We are really excited to be able to provide another Glow Roller Disco to Griffith ... We have learnt a few lessons from last time, listened to the feedback and have made a few changes."
She promised more skates, but encouraged those who already own a pair to bring their own set along.
"Come along and enjoy a fun couple of hours with your friends."
