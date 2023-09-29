The Area News
Griffith's Youth Advisory Group's trademark roller disco event is returning for the school holidays

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 30 2023 - 11:44am, first published September 29 2023 - 5:04pm
Griffith City Council's Youth Project Officer and event co-ordinator Lara Rossetto. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Griffith's Youth Advisory Group is bringing back the Glow Roller Disco for these school holidays, following the success of the initial disco in July.

