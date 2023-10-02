An initiative aiming to make dividends to strengthen Griffith's workforce and boost the population was launched at the Regional Art Gallery last week.
The state government program will focus on boosting the number of essential frontline workers in the city and seven other key locations to deliver vital services.
It's hoped it will bring more nurses, teachers and emergency services personnel to the area as well as encourage them to stay.
The program is built around providing practical support and advice to workers and their families based on local knowledge delivered by host agencies.
As part of the program, essential workers and their families are assigned a 'Local Connector' to provide assistance on everything from schools, childcare, healthcare, joining sporting clubs and even securing employment for their partners.
The program is designed to make their move a positive experience and help them fall in love with regional NSW.
At the launch, RDA Riverina CEO Rachel Whiting said the program has been a long time coming.
"Attracting essential workers has been difficult all over the regions, but we know Griffith has struggled especially for many years," Ms Whiting said.
"What the welcome experience does is assists both those moving to the area have as smooth a transition as possible, as well as helps the community gain essential staff.
"We are really excited the government has recognised Griffith as being in dire need for essential workers and is now doing something to assist that problem."
Griffith City Council and the Griffith Business Chamber have been brought on as partners to aid the program.
"Griffith is going ahead - there are no doubts about that. But perhaps the brakes are on just a little getting employment filled in the city and attracting people here," council's general manager Brett Stonestreet said.
"We are excited to be working with RDA and we're looking forward to seeing this program go ahead and the benefits we hope it will bring."
Griffith Business chamber president, John Nikolic, said he knows just how important the program will be from a personal level.
"After moving from Canberra to Griffith in recent years, I can say I don't regret it for a moment," Mr Nikolic said.
"We recognise the biggest constraint on Griffith is the lack of essential workers and we realise that we need to both attract and retain them.
"We're hoping to see a series of events and opportunities come about as a result of this program as well as excellent results."
