Hanwood are once again vying for Football Wagga's top prize in women's football as they look to pick up a fourth-straight Leonard Cup against Tolland.
Since moving to the Football Wagqa competition in 2019, Hanwood has yet to miss the final day of the season, and a win this weekend would continue their impressive record in the competition.
Coach Anthony Zuccato feels that it is the girls' dedication that has seen them perform at a consistent level over the past five seasons.
"Preseason starts in February, and 99 per cent of the girls make it week in week out," he said.
"Their dedication and their commitment makes this stuff possible."
The Hanwood side will take on the Wolves to decide who is the top side in the Leonard Cup, and Zuccato is expecting another close encounter.
"It will go down to the last minute and be anyone's game," he said.
"Tolland deserve to be there, and they have been the best team all year bar us, and I expect them to push us to the limit."
It has been another year where the first-grade side has welcomed a couple of reserve graders into the fold, and the coach praised those who have slotted into the side.
"We had three girls step up from reserve grade last year in Arnika (Jasnos), Beth (Piva) and Maria (Vitucci)," he said.
"Every year, we lose two or three girls, and we always manage to fill those spots, and the girls who are stepping in have always done so really well and done the job that is required."
Zuccato knows that his side needs to stay in the game for the full 90 minutes for their best chance of success.
"We can't give up and start thinking that if we go two or three goals up that, we have got the game," he said.
"They have shown to us that they can hit back and even take the lead. We have to be on for the whole 90."
Even if his side does fall behind at any stage, which hasn't happened often this season, Zuccato knows his side has what it takes to fight back.
"They don't drop their heads and throw themselves in a corner," he said.
"It lifts them, and it motivates them. They want to win and play to be the best, and they have been all year and deserve to win the grand final on Sunday, but we still have to get the job done."
The Leonard Cup Final between Tolland and Hanwood will kick off at McDonalds Park at 1.30pm on Sunday afternoon.
