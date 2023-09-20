The Area News
Hanwood take on Tolland in the Leonard Cup Final

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
September 20 2023 - 8:05pm
Hanwood are once again vying for Football Wagga's top prize in women's football as they look to pick up a fourth-straight Leonard Cup against Tolland.

