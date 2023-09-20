Hanwood will be hoping to make it third time lucky when they head across to McDonalds Park on Sunday for the Pascoe Cup decider.
The Hanwood side has made the past four deciders with a record of one from three and will be hoping to even out the ledger this weekend when they take on Tolland.
With all three men's sides making it to the finals once again in 2023, coach Jason Bertacco said it is another proud weekend for the club.
"You start the year with the plan of making it to the last day, and I'm pretty sure that eight other clubs would love to be in the position that ourselves or Tolland are in at the moment," he said.
"As a club, we are extremely proud of our efforts. We have 27 new players across the three grades, and to be able to have all three men's grades plus our first grade women's make the grand final again, it is a pretty proud moment for the club."
It's an even more amazing achievement given the relatively young age of all three squads, with Bertacco feeling they have the youngest in the competition.
"Our average age, for example, in third grade is 17," he said.
"We only have four guys over 20 in our first grade squad, the rest are 20 and under. We are an extremely young squad, and I think that enthusiasm feeds through the whole club."
This weekend, the Hanwood coach is hoping that his side is able to use that enthusiasm to their advantage.
"You try to just play it as another game, but everyone in the back of their mind knows that it is more significant," he said.
"You just want the boys to enjoy the moment, and our strength is that we have worked for each other all year, and there hasn't been a single individual that has carried us. This is a united group that has gotten us to this point, and it's about doing that again this weekend."
Having been expected to miss the rest of the season through injury, Dean Armanini has been a welcome addition to the side.
"He picked up an injury after the game against Leeton and missed six or seven weeks," he said.
"In the background, he was doing a lot of work to get himself right. We put it to him that there was no pressure for him to play at any stage or train, it was just about him getting himself right. He has done that, and he slotted back in like he never left."
As coach, Bertacco will be hoping his fourth trip to a grand final results in a title, having lost his previous three attempts.
