Budding AFL hopefuls got the chance of a lifetime on Saturday when the AFL Premiership Cup made the trip to Griffith.
There was also a special guest on hand with Leeton-Whitton junior and Richmond Tigers midfielder Jacob Hopper on hand to pass on words of wisdom for the up-and-coming juniors.
Hopper said it was amazing to see the Premiership Cup make the trip out to regional areas like Griffith.
"Obviously, being a local kid, it feels like you are a bit far away from everything at times, so to have an opportunity to see the Premiership Cup is unique," he said.
"You can see how much joy it brings to the kids, and I would have been the same growing up.
"They were telling me that they won premierships recently, so they are up and about. I was a bit disappointed to hear that Leeton wasn't on top, but they were all excited, and I think it motivates when you get access like this."
With the number of footballers in the AFL from the Riverina on the rise, Hopper says it's great that the talent from the area is getting the recognition it deserves.
"It's a proud area, and there is a lot of talent out here, and it is good to see that getting recognised, and there are more opportunities for kids to get taken from areas like this," he said.
"Gone are the days where you don't get any access or don't get seen. When there is talent out, there it is getting recognised, and they are getting the opportunities to get put on bigger stages."
Despite coming up close with the Cup, Hopper won't be touching it until he has earned it on Grand Final Day.
