Yoogali SC are heading to Queanbeyan for the Capital Premier League First Grade Final, looking to secure some redemption against Queanbeyan City.
The two sides met in the first round of final two weeks ago, and on that occasion, it was the Queanbeyan side who were able to hold on for a 2-1 victory despite an onslaught of pressure from the Griffith-based outfit.
Heading into this weekend, leader Darren Bailey feels that his side will be well within a shot of taking out the title.
"Football is a cruel and wonderful game, It can go one way or the other," he said.
"We had a really good second half but couldn't find that finishing touch, and they made it difficult for us. There is a big task ahead of us on Sunday, and hopefully, we can step up to the mark and get the job done."
The meeting between the two sides has been close all season with the exception of the clash at Solar Mad Stadium, and Bailey is expecting a similarly close game this weekend.
"We were the two most consistent sides throughout the year, and it was always a good game," he said.
"There hasn't really been a blowout apart from when they came down here, every other game, they have won by a goal. It makes it more exciting, and it should be a good game this weekend."
It has been a while between final appearances for Yoogali SC, the last coming in 2020 when they lost to local rivals Wagga City Wanderers on penalties, and Bailey says the club is excited by their return to the final day of action.
"It has been a few years since we were in a grand final," he said.
"It's the biggest one since we decided to leave the local competition and go to Canberra, so it's a great achievement and fantastic for the club."
RELATED
It's going to be a game where minimising mistakes will prove crucial in deciding who takes out the decider.
"When the finals come around, mistakes are really where the game is won and lost," he said.
"If we can minimise our mistakes, I think the rest of it will fall into place."
With a couple returning to the side from the team that won last weekend's preliminary final, there could be changes made, but Bailey was tight-lipped about confirming any before kick-off on Sunday.
"We have this week to work out what we are doing and see how we are doing, and then come Sunday everyone will know the team," he said.
The CPL Final will kick off at 2.30pm on Sunday at Riverside Stadium in Queanbeyan.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.