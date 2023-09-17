The Area News
Leeton claim back to back Group 20 League Tag title with win over West Wyalong

Liam Warren
Liam Warren
Updated September 17 2023 - 9:01pm, first published 9:00pm
The Leeton Greens have defended their Group 20 League Tag title after ending the Mallee Chicks quest to finish the 2023 season undefeated with a 16-12 win at Solar Mad Stadium.

