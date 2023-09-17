For the first time in almost 90 years, the Leeton Greens are back-to-back Group 20 First Grade Premiers after holding off a late charge from the DPC Roosters.
Unlike their meeting earlier in the finals, the Greens were able to come out of the blocks strongly as, after a break from Kirtis, Fisher found his way over for the opening try.
A dart from dummy half saw Will Barnes extend that margin while a heads-up kick from Shanon Bradbrook sent Tyler O'Connell over to give the Leeton side a 16-0 lead after 16 minutes.
The Roosters came close to pulling a try back before it was ruled out for a forward pass, and the Greens took advantage with a fourth unanswered as Billy Rabua was able to race away.
Two minutes before the break, DPC were able to pull a try back when Guy Thompson pushed his way over to see the Roosters trailing 22-6 heading into halftime.
The Roosters came out with a second-half surge with tries to Jonathon Huggett and Kane Simpson both found their way over five minutes after the resumption of play.
Qereqeretabua was able to restore some of the Greens advantage 10 minutes later, and he was then involved in a footrace with DPC's Joey Peato, and he chased down the Roosters winger to stop and almost certain try.
With 12 minutes to go, Leeton lost Sebastian Blackett after a late hit on Tom Fattore, and the Roosters used the numerical advantage to close to within four points with seven minutes remaining when Huggett got over for his second.
The Roosters had a number of sets on the Leeton line during the final five minutes of the clash but weren't able to find the gap as the Greens held on to claim the 2023 Group 20 First Grade Premiership with a 28-24 victory.
Leeton coach Hayden Philp said it was a testament to his side's character as to how they were able to hold on to claim the title.
"I think the fitness really showed at the end there," he said.
"We were courageous and kept showing up for each other. We were down to 12 players during the last 15 minutes, and to get away with it in the end, I was really proud of the side."
After a two-try performance and a try-saving tackle in the second half, Qereqeretabua was named the Barry Hails Medalist, but Philp thought anyone on his side would have been a worthy winner.
"Everyone just had to do their job," he said,
"I thought Will Barnes was probably unlucky not to get that (Barry Hails Medal) to be honest, he had an outstanding game.
"Benny played awesome on Joey (Peato), but I really think the win came because of our team effort."
The second straight premiership, the first time they have done it since the '30s for the Greens, will also be Philp's last in charge of the Greens after a successful three seasons as coach.
"It is massive, and I am privileged to be a part of it and lead it. It will be a big celebration," he said.
"I just need a break. I'll still hang around Leeton and see what happens."
