Leeton defeat DPC Roosters in Group 20 First Grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 17 2023 - 7:56pm, first published 6:19pm
For the first time in almost 90 years, the Leeton Greens are back-to-back Group 20 First Grade Premiers after holding off a late charge from the DPC Roosters.

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

