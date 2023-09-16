Griffith coach Greg Dreyer says he is immensely proud of the Swans' season despite falling short in the Riverina League grand final to Turvey Park.
Last year saw the Swans record just the five victories while this season they finished with a 10-1-5 record before going on to record impressive finals wins against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and the Bulldogs.
While falling short of the premiership, Dreyer said he was still immensely proud of the Swans' efforts to qualify for the grand final.
"Oh yeah of course," Dreyer said.
"I mean we had five wins last year and I think we only had six losses going into today.
"I'm very proud, I mean they've worked hard but we were outplayed and they were just too good today.
"Whether it was that inexperience or the occasion I don't know, but we'll bounce back pretty hard I reckon.
"There was 18 locals and I think there would be at least 15 go again next year and we've got more coming through.
"So we'll learn from it and we'll get better."
The Swans got off to a hot start and had the first two goals of the game through James Girdler and Alex Page which saw open up an early 12-point lead.
However the Bulldogs then kicked the next four goals of the contest and the Swans never regained back the lead.
Dreyer agreed that they started on the right note, however admitted that the Swans were unable to nullify the Bulldogs run and spread.
"I felt that we probably went away from the effort areas a little bit," he said.
"Like we didn't man up and we were trying to get forward of the footy too early.
"They are very well drilled, well coached and they are out the back and away they go.
"They like to spread and go sideways and we knew that, they did everything we talked about but we just didn't handle the situations well enough."
Page was outstanding for the Swans in defeat and just narrowly missed out on being named best on ground after a four-goal performance.
Dreyer agreed that Page was phenomenal and also noted the efforts of Jack Rowston and Henry Delves who were both excellent in a losing side.
"Pagey has had a really good finals series so Pagey was very good," he said.
"Jack (Rowston) tried his guts out to get us going and I thought Delvesy did some good things, Taine (Moraschi) did also.
"We probably let ourselves down with our execution I think so it's disappointing."
It was a remarkable climb up the ladder for the Swans this season and Dreyer was backing in his side to use the pain of the defeat to drive them towards redemption in 2024.
"Yeah I hope so," he said.
"I hope they learn from it and you've got to lose one to win one they reckon.
"I spoke to Michael (Mazzocchi) in the middle there about the two clubs and yeah I think there's going to be good competition between our two clubs.
"We've got a lot of locals and they've got a lot of young kids coming through as well, so we'll come back hard and we'll be right."
