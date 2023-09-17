Yenda dedicated their second straight Group 20 Reserve Grade Premiership to one of their teammates who missed the grand final after a car crash on Saturday night.
Kyle Darrington, the Blueheelers replacement hooker, was taken to Sydney on Saturday night after a car accident and coach Jordon Burley said the team won the premiership with him certainly in the forefront of their mind.
"We had some unfortunate circumstances losing our hooker Darro (Kyle Darrington) to a pretty bad car accident, so we had a bit extra to play for today," he said.
"It was awesome (to come away with the win)."
The game started out as a tough slog with both Yenda and Leeton trading blows, but it was the Blueheelers who were able to strike first when John Lolohea found his way over in the corner.
From there, the Yenda side started to get a bit of the ascendancy with tries to Dayne Butler and Jayden Wood, giving the defending premiers a 16-0 at the break.
Both sides lost players to the sin bin 13 minutes after halftime, with Yenda's Michael Mogliotti and Leeton's Brendan Eckley involved in some push and shove.
The Greens used the extra space to pull a try back with Jay Little getting over the line, but the reprieve was short-lived.
Burley was able to push his way over the line before Leeton's Noah Hey was sent off, and the Yenda side went 80 metres for Wood to score his second and wrap up the 26-4 win for the Blueheelers.
It was also a special moment for the club to remember Dane Richards, who passed away during the season, with the club including a framed photo of Richards in the winning team shot.
"Dane and the Richards family are massive parts of this club and the side, so to do it for him and Billy Hale as well, who was another kid who would have been in this side if he was still with us today," Burley said.
Burley thought the way his side adjusted after weathering the early storm was what won them their second straight premiership.
"We just stuck to it," he said.
"We knew Leeton would come out firing, and they did, but we were able to weather that storm and just got back to our style of play, which has worked so well for us all year."
After a strong performance at full-back, Yenda's Noah Forbutt came away with the Best on Ground medal.
