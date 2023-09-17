The Area News
Yenda defend Group 20 Reserve Grade crown with win over Leeton

By Liam Warren
Updated September 18 2023 - 8:10am, first published September 17 2023 - 6:49pm
Yenda dedicated their second straight Group 20 Reserve Grade Premiership to one of their teammates who missed the grand final after a car crash on Saturday night.

