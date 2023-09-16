Yoogali SC will head back to Riverside Stadium next weekend for the Capital Premier League Final after a resounding win against ANU FC.
Wanting to make the most of their second chance, the Yoogali side wasted no time getting on the right side of the ledger as Mason Donadel found the back of the net after just 120 seconds.
Only two minutes after that, Joey Preece struck to move Yoogali two goals after just four minutes of the game.
While feeling there weren't many nerves among the group, Yoogali SC leader Darren Bailey said it was nice to break the deadlock early.
"We went through a tough game last week, and I think we got the nerves out then," he said.
"Today was just another roll of the dice to get into next week, and we showed that we can come out firing."
That wasn't the end of the scoring in the first half, as after the half-hour mark, Bailey was able to step up and convert his side's third after 33 minutes.
Four minutes later, Josh De Rossi popped up to make it 4-0, while with a minute remaining in the first half, Preece had his second of the day, and Yoogali had one foot in the decider.
"It is definitely helpful, but we played in a way that we deserved it," he said.
"We took every chance that we created, and we came out from minute one, guns blazing. We knew that we had a job to get done, and we took it straight to them."
The scoring slowed in the second half, but with 11 minutes to go, De Rossi added a second to his tally and secured Yoogali a spot in the CPL decider with a 6-0 victory.
While the result was pleasing, the return of Robbie Rimmer from an injury was just as good to see for Bailey.
"When you have a player of his ability get injured, it's sad, not just for him but everyone involved," he said. "For him to get back in and get through a good chunk of the game and play well, everyone was happy for him."
With one game left in the second, the grand final, Bailey wants to see his side finish the job.
"It's all up to next week now, and we roll into next Sunday with a big job in front of us, and we go for a bit of redemption," he said.
