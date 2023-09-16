The Griffith Swans C Graders picked up the club's first premiership on the netball court since 2010 after coming away with a victory against Coolamon in Narrandera.
The Swans were able to make a strong start to the game, with Michelle Sarkis and Molly Jackson getting their side out to a four-goal lead heading into the back end of the first quarter.
The Rovers were able to score four straight before quarter time to see the scores locked at 9-all at the first change.
It was a back-and-forth second quarter as the Swans got themselves into strong positions but were pegged back by the Coolamon side on every occasion.
Jackson had a good quarter with seven goals, but the Rovers were able to keep pace with the Swans, and at halftime, the sides were locked at 18-all.
The third quarter is often coined as the premiership quarter, and it proved to be just that for the Griffith Swans.
Jackson netted another six goals while Sarkis chipped in with seven of her own, and at one stage, the Griffith side scored eight straight goals before another four straight late in the quarter saw the Swans move out to a 31-27 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Swans set the tone early in the final term with three straight goals, and a seven-goal term to Sarkis helped lift the Griffith side to the premiership with a 41-32 victory.
It has been a spectacular season for the Swans in C Grade as they finish the season undefeated, with a draw the only blemish on an impressive record.
Coach Maddie Testoni paid credit to the hard work of her side, not just in the final but throughout the whole season.
"I can't even put words together. The girls have worked so hard to get that title," she said.
"They went out there from the start, and they just smashed it. They have worked so hard this season, and I think their skills, fitness, talent, everything really came together. As a club, worked so hard and peaked at the right time."
Testoni thought it was their fitness that really made the difference, especially in the dominant third term.
"Big thanks has to go to Matt Kenny for smashing us each week," she said.
"As much as we hate every week and we dread going there, we feel good after it, and it probably got us over the line in the third quarter."
