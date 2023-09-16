While the result didn't go the way the Swans would have liked in the A Grade decider, coach Joh Munro feels her side is heading in the right direction.
Taking on four-time champions Mangoplah CUE was always going to be a difficult task, and the Goannas were able to make a strong start with a 14-8 lead into the first change.
The Swans fought back in the second quarter and actually won the term 14-13, to see the gap between the side close to within five goals before Mangoplah broke away again in the third.
It was a dominant finish to the game as the Goannas were able to come away with a 56-38 victory against the Swans.
Munro felt her side showed glimpses of their best, but they weren't as consistent as they needed to be against a qualified outfit.
"They are a quality team, and we knew we were going to have to bring our best," she said.
"Our plan was to try and put as much pressure on as possible and tire them out, and hopefully, the mistakes would come, and we had patches of that, but we couldn't maintain it.
"Our ball movement in patches was really good today, and there were patches where our full-court defence was excellent, but it just wasn't consistent enough.
"That is probably a credit to their pressure across the court, they really deserved it today.
"We went as hard as we could, but we still weren't quite good enough."
The Swans coach hopes that her side is able to use this as motivation for next season to come back hungrier.
"Any grand final loss that I have been in it does put that fire in the belly for next season," she said.
"This group is very motivated, and we have a lot of talent to build on, and the experience they have gained from this, we can only come back stronger."
