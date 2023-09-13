The Leeton Greens will head into the 2023 Group 20 First Grade grand final looking to replicate their efforts from last season in an attempt to defend their title.
While the past two clashes with the Roosters haven't gone the way of the Greens, Philp knows where his side needs to improve if they want to defend their title.
"Probably the last two times that we have played them, it has been our own errors that have cost us everything," he said.
"We just need to limit those and control the ball as much as we can. We know they are a quality side, and they are red hot favourites for a reason."
A slow start proved costly in the Qualifying Final as they fell to a 38-20 defeat, but they were able to bounce back thanks to a clinical second half against the Panthers with a 34-14 victory in the preliminary final.
Philp is hoping that his side are able to take the confidence gained from the Panthers win into this weekend's decider.
"I think it was the fact that we were able to stay in the grind," he said.
"The defence really won us the game in the first half. Full credit to those boys, and hopefully, we can just keep building towards this weekend. This is what we have trained all season for, and hopefully, we can put it together on the day."
The Greens will have a couple coming into the game with a couple carrying niggles, including forward Rhys Wilesmith, who has been carrying a hamstring issue since the start of finals.
Philp doesn't believe that it will cause an issue with just one game left in the season.
"He (Wilesmith) will be right and will just have to push through," he said.
"It was the same last year. We had a couple of guys carrying injuries into the game, but it's do or die, and you play for this, and everyone has to push through.
"That's what grand finals are all about, and you don't get many chances at it. He isn't the only one. There are a couple of boys in the side carrying niggles."
The Greens managed to one-up their efforts from 2022 when they got all but reserve grade into the grand final, and on that day, they were able to claim four premierships.
While not expecting that the club will be able to match that performance, First Grade coach Hayden Philp feels just getting there is an achievement in itself.
"It's a great achievement by everyone," he said. "Not just for the coaching staff but the players and everyone that helps out. It is a fantastic achievement for us and it will be a massive day."
