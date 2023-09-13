Darlington Point Coleambally will head into this weekend's grand final with redemption on their mind when they take on Leeton in the replay of the 2022 decider.
That day, Leeton was able to come away with a 30-10 win, but with some shrewd off-season recruiting with the likes on Jon Huggett and Samuel Storey, the Roosters have the chance to get one back over the Greens.
While the recent head-to-head record against the Leeton side would have the Roosters heading in as favourites, coach Ben Jeffery doesn't see it that way.
"Grand finals are different," he said.
"Each game against them is different, and you can't forget that they beat us 32-20 the first time we played. It is definitely a different game, and if we can't win this one, the wins before don't count for anything."
There were a few walking wounded after the clash with the Black and Whites in the Qualifying Final, which included Jeffery, but the Roosters coach felt the week off has worked in their favour.
"The week off has done the trick," he said.
"Everyone trained well last night (Tuesday), so hopefully we can put our best foot forward and prepare well."
With the temperature set to reach the 30s on the weekend, Jeffery knows where his side are going to need to focus if they are to pick up their second title in three completed seasons.
"Ball security and penalties are going to play a huge part in who wins the game," he said.
"We have had a bit of a mixed bag, so hopefully, we can have one of the better games in terms of that sort of thing."
There wasn't much of the ball security or discipline in the opening half against the Black and Whites a fortnight ago, and Jeffery knows his side can't start like that.
"Sometimes we can make it really hard for ourselves, and on the other end, when we do those things right, we go quite well," he said.
"If we are 26-0 at halftime in a grand final, it's going to be hard to get that back, and I was extremely surprised we beat the Black and Whites in the end.
"I'll take it, but I didn't think we were going to get that 26-point gap back, but we pulled it off. We know that we can't start like that this week."
This weekend will be Jeffery's final in charge of the Roosters, and he would like nothing more than to bring home the title this weekend.
"Not to say that the other one didn't mean anything, but to win one as a coach would be pretty special," he said.
