The B Grade decider had all of the spectators at the Narrandera Sportsground on the edge of their seat as the Griffith Swans ended a 17-year wait for a premiership.
The Swans took on minor premiers Turvey Park in the decider, only behind them on percentage, and it turned into a decider that lived up to the billing of the top two sides in the competition.
It was an even start to the affair as both Pip Mitchell and Eva Catanzariti netted three goals in the opening term where the two sides couldn't be separated at 6-all.
Little did the spectators know that would set the tone for the remainder of the match.
Catanzariti enjoyed a strong second quarter, scoring five of the six Swan's second-quarter goals, but once again, neither side was able to break away from the other as the sides were locked at 12-all at the main break.
It was another strong quarter from Catanzariti with another six goals while Mitchell chipped in with four goals as the Swans were able to break clear with three straight goals before the Bulldogs pulled themselves back into the game with four of their own to head into three-quarter-time with the Swans ahead by just one goal.
The shooters for the Swans were kept largely quiet, with just three goals scored for Griffith, while the Bulldogs exerted plenty of pressure on the Griffith defence, and they fought back to see the two sides level at 25-all.
Both sides had chances late in the final quarter, but they couldn't convert, and the game was headed into extra time.
Two goals to each of their attackers while keeping Turvey to just two goals saw the Swans take the ascendancy after the first seven-minute period at 28-26.
It was a tense finish to the match, with supporters of both sides on the edge of their seats, and while the Bulldogs outscored the Swans in the second half of extra time, the Swans held on to take a 30-29 victory.
Coach Alyssa Quinn said there wasn't much sitting done on the bench during the decider.
"I was shaking on the sideline, and I think from the last five minutes of the third quarter, I was standing," she said.
"I couldn't sit still."
RELATED
Quinn was pleased to see that their work in the lead-up to the clash, knowing how the Bulldogs were going to approach the game, worked to their advantage.
"It was us and Turvey at the top of the ladder all year," she said.
"We knew they were going to contest everything and be physical, so we did a lot of work at training to deal with that."
Given the relatively young age, Quinn was blown away by the composure her side showed under pressure, especially in extra time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.