Griffith Swans defeat Turvey Park in Riverina Football Netball League B Grade decider

By Liam Warren
Updated September 16 2023 - 8:39pm, first published 7:59pm
The B Grade decider had all of the spectators at the Narrandera Sportsground on the edge of their seat as the Griffith Swans ended a 17-year wait for a premiership.

