The Yenda Blueheelers head into this weekend's decider as the form team of the Reserve Grade competition, having only dropped one game all season.
They will take on the Leeton Greens in the final, but despite their impressive record in the regular season, coach Jordon Burley knows his side can't take anything for granted.
"It's going to be tough, it always is because form goes out the window in grand finals," he said.
"It comes down to who turns up on the day, and we are under no illusions that we can just turn up and get it done, it is going to have to be earned."
The Blueheelers haven't played much footy in the past two months, but Burley isn't too concerned about their lack of playing time in the lead-up.
"We finished the season with two byes and had the first week of finals off because we finished minor premiers," he said.
"It didn't seem to affect us in the semi, we just came out and played our game. We have a full squad this weekend and going in raring to go."
The two games in the regular season were decided by less than a converted try before the Blueheelers took a 24-6 win in the Major Semi-Final.
The Yenda coach is expecting this weekend to be a closer affair.
"I can't see it blowing out too far either way, if I'm honest. It is a hot day forecast, so it will be a grind," he said.
"We probably haven't had a full side all year, and this week will be the very best side that we can field, but I'm sure they are in the same boat."
