In one of the more convincing wins in recent years, DPC Roosters front-rower Guy Thompson has come away with the 2023 Ray Thorpe Medal.
Upon accepting the award, Thompson paid credit to three-time champion Hayden Philp as well as his teammates.
"It is (An honour) considering the players that have come before me," he said.
"Philpy (Hayden Philp) has won it the last three years and is probably up there with the person who has won it the most. I couldn't go past accepting it in collecting it for my club and the boys that I play with."
The front-rower has made quite the impact on the competition during his two seasons at the Roosters, and he praised his side's spirit, which was on full display during their major semi-final win over the Black and Whites.
"It has been like that all year," he said.
"We have had some injuries. I did my MCL in round two, and then we had Benny Jeffery, Apenisa (Driti) and Joey Peato.
"The boys have just dug in deep for the whole season, and I think last week we are there to play for each other. We have just been playing for each other all year, and that got us through the game."
With the awards now out of the way, the Roosters and Thompson will now turn their attention towards the grand final on September 17.
"This week has just been focusing on getting our bodies right. We have been struggling with some niggling injuries with a couple of players," he said.
"Start ramping things up next week as it gets closer, and maybe watch a bit of the Black and Whites and Leeton game and see what we can execute on.
"We have been behind the eight ball most of the year, and when we leak 20 points, it tends to get a bit difficult for us to get back into the game. Defence will be the key for next weekend."
RELATED
Meanwhile, after dominating the point-scoring awards for Reserve Grade, Leeton's Shanon Bradbrook came away with the Player of the Year.
In League Tag, after leading a resurgence from West Wyalong, Caitlin Kelly took out the League Tag Player of the Year in a close race with Leeton's Elli Gill just a vote behind.
It was joint winners in the under 18s, with the Black and Whites' Tali Talioesilia and William Charles picking up the award, while Viliami Siale came away with Player of the Year in under 16s.
The Rookie of the Year award went to Yenda's Sam Burley, while Leeton's Beniel Qereqeretabua came away with the Rising Star.
Leeton came away as Club Champions, while Deearne McGregor was named Volunteer of the Year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.