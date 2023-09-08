The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Munro takes home league A grade best and fairest medal in first full season at Griffith

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 8 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 5:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In just her first full season playing in the Riverina League, Joh Munro has won the Riverina League A grade best and fairest medal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.