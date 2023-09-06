Off the back of letting a 26-point lead slip through their fingers, the Black and Whites will now look to avoid straight sets exit when they travel to Darlington Point Sportsground to take on Leeton.
While taking some learning from the defeat to DPC Roosters last weekend, Panthers coach Andrew Lavaka knows his side needs to move on quickly to keep their season alive.
"The Point deserve the result. we played footy in the first half, and they played in the second half," he said
"We spoke about the opportunity that we have in front of us this week and the fact that we are still in it. Self-belief is what is going to get us over the line, so it's about being positive within the playing group and regrouping.
"Opportunities don't come often, and we have to take it on board."
Heading into halftime with a 26-0 lead, Lavaka didn't rule out complacency coming into his troop's minds over halftime.
"Obviously, you can't misjudge the football that they play, they played a good style in the back end," he said.
"Being complacent is a big word, but we know that we have to move on from that and focus on this week because dwelling on it isn't going to fix anything."
Taking on Leeton this weekend presents the Black and Whites with a challenge against Leeton, who were the only side to take points off the Panthers during the regular season.
There will be extra riding on this weekend as the side looks to avoid going out at the same point as they did last season while also avoiding the dreaded straight sets exit after being minor premiers.
"I'm pretty sure the boys have regrouped and are ready and ready to look forward to this weekend," he said.
"The message back to the boys is that we have the opportunity again.
"Leeton is a capable team, and they have been a quality team all year. We know that we have a task ahead of us this week, and we have to make sure we rock up with the mentality that we had in the first half more so than the second."
The Black and Whites are looking a bit battered and bruised, but Lavaka feels it would take more than that to rule someone out of a crucial finals game.
"We have a few troops that have some bumps and injuries," he said.
"It's finals football, so we will try to get everyone on the paddock as much as we can."
Meanwhile, for the Greens, they will be looking to put their slow starts behind them, which have become a bit of a characteristic of their first two finals games.
They, like the Black and Whites, started their minor semi-final against Yenda strong before a lapse in the second half allowed the Blueheelers back into the game.
Unlike the Panthers though, the Greens were able to re-find their footing and come away with the win but know they won't be able to get away with similar lapses against the minor premiers.
The first grade game will kick off at 2.35pm on Sunday at Darlington Point Sportsground on what promises to be an action-packed day.
