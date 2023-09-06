The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Black and Whites take on Leeton in Group 20 First Grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 6 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Off the back of letting a 26-point lead slip through their fingers, the Black and Whites will now look to avoid straight sets exit when they travel to Darlington Point Sportsground to take on Leeton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.