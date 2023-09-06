Yoogali SC will look to use the spirit gained from locking in NPL promotion into their major semi-final against Queanbeyan City at Deakin Stadium.
Spearhead Darren Bailey hopes that his side can take the positive feelings gained from their final-round win into the first final.
"We have done all of the hard work up until now, so know we have to go and finish it all off," he said.
"It is a whole different ball game in finals, finals football is always different to regular season. Boys are looking forward to it, and the spirit is high."
While acknowledging finals are a different beast, Bailey doesn't feel like it is a complete reset, rather moving from one goal to the next.
"It has been the goal all year to win everything, and the goal was to lift the league, and now that has been completed, the next one up is the grand final," he said.
"It is a big task this weekend to take another step towards that."
The clash against Queanbeyan City presents Yoogali with the chance to put their poor form on the road behind them, but Bailey knows that won't be easy.
He also didn't rule out the possibility that it could be a game that goes for longer than 90 minutes.
"We have to travel, but that's ok. We are use to it," he said.
"We have done it 11 times already this year we just have a couple more to go, and everyone is ready for it. It will be a good game regardless, it always is between us, and it is always really competitive.
"Both teams are dangerous anytime in the game, there are goals to be had in both teams, and the defences are strong so it could be a tight affair."
It won't just be the first-grade side battling for a position in the grand final, with the under-23s also in action when they take on ANU FC at Melrose Synthetic on Sunday.
"The under 23s have done a great job with a lot of young boys in there who have stood up to the task and gotten the job done," he said.
"There have been rotations pretty much every week, and they have done really well to be in the position that they are. We couldn't be prouder of them."
The under 23s will face a tough test in trying to take down a team that only lost twice in the regular season but did go close to taking points off the ANU side.
