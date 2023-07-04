Rain has led to frustration and delays for cotton farmers in the region, but has led to excellent quality from the yield as harvesting continues.
Australian cotton is coming to the end of harvesting period, with around 85 per cent already picked and gin operators reporting exceptional quality - but the Riverina is behind due to continuing rains.
That rain, as well as the high rainfall last year, has led to better than expected yields and solid quality however, according to Cotton Australia general manager Michael Murray.
"With good rainfall leading to healthy soil profiles and good water storage results, we had forecast a positive result in 2022 and we achieved some of the best yields on record in some areas," he said.
Of course, the rain continued well past what was helpful and caused problems including damage to infrastructure and crops, but things turned around at the start of the year.
"I'm pleased to say that better conditions, including a warmer than expected start to 2023, resulted in a boost for growers and the results are now becoming clear," Mr Murray said.
A spokesperson for Southern Cotton said that the recent rain had stopped farmers getting into paddocks to harvest, and that many hadn't planted as much as they would have liked - but that the quality of what was being harvested had been excellent.
"It keeps raining. When it rains, they can't get into the paddocks but other than that, what we have had in has been really good quality," she said.
"As far as I know, things are good."
Mr Murray said that the demand was still high and that the market was in a very good position.
"We sell every bale we grow, so clearly the global demand is there, and as global economic conditions improve, so too will demand for our cotton which is seen as among the highest quality produced."
