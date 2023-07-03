A successful fundraising appeal has set the The Friends of the Griffith Pound's de-sexing campaign off to a good start.
The group manned a barbecue stall at Bunnings on Saturday July 1, serving up snags and drinks to raise funds for the month-long program now in it's fourth year.
The money will go towards providing discounted desexing services for pets in the Griffith local government area.
President Virginia Tropeano said despite bad weather at the weekend, the response was positive.
"We had a steady line of people and the funds all helped," she said.
"The de-sexing campaign aims to help pet-owners in the community, with the eligibility being they need to be residing in the Griffith LGA and have a concession or health care card. It then costs them $60 for cats and $95 for dogs."
Ms Tropeano said demand for the program is on the rise.
"We are on our way to 700 animals de-sexed in Griffith itself. I'd say that's more for cats than dogs because they can have so many litters and often," Ms Tropeano said.
"They are also allowed to go where they want legally, which poses the problem.
"I'd say we have stopped thousands of unwanted litters over the years. According to PETA's statistics over an eight year period, 67,000 cats could potentially have been born from just one pair.
"The unwanted litters inundate the pound and that's why we started our cause. We felt the only way to help the pound was to increase desexing."
Council along with Griffith's veterinary services are integral to the program.
"We really couldn't do this without Griffith City council. We also have tremendous support from All Creatures Vet Hospital, Griffith Veterinary Hospital and Yoogali Veterinary Hospital. Their assistance is always greatly appreciated," she said.
"Support from residents is also important. The community really understand what we are doing."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
