It's six months into the new principal of Marian Catholic College's tenure, and Dr Penny Ludicke has big plans to future-proof the school.
Dr Ludicke has been the principal of Griffith's Catholic high school beginning in 2023 after working as the assistant principal at Leeton's St Francis and as a 'Secondary System Performance Leader' in the Catholic education system.
She took the position from Alan Le Brocque, who held it for fourteen years. It's a lot of pressure, but with MCC's solid record, her own experience and a good team behind her, she's feeling good about it.
"I'm really loving it. It's a varied job, you never know what is going to turn up on a day ... there's so many facets to the role," she said.
She said she hoped that coming from a strategic role to a hands-on one would give her the perspective needed to address changes to the landscape long before they become problems, keeping the school open to 'doing things in a new way when needed.'
"As a principal, you are expected to take that step back and put it into perspective - foreseeing what's coming up and having long-term strategies to address that ... I think it's really resourcing Marian in how to deal with future challenges in education," she said.
That wider view hasn't stopped her getting plenty of time with the students, personally holding individual interviews with incoming students and their parents - as well as trying to connect with students while running classes or at the bus stops after school.
"I think it will take a while for students to really get to know me ... I think it's important to get to know them and I think the best way to do that is to be in the classes with them and catch up with them."
READ MORE
Dr Ludicke said that one of her goals as the principal were to help build and foster partnerships with other schools in the area, whether public, private or Catholic, as all are facing similar challenges.
"I don't think any school is not affected. One of the things that can happen is that when you're competing for resources, it can make the environment more competitive - one of the things that I think is really important is to work in partnership with the other schools," she said.
"If we can see ourselves as all in the same profession and having the same goals, we're all part of it ... Ultimately, we're all here for the students and to further their education. That's more than just a good ATAR or an apprenticeship. It's about giving them the confidence to face the world."
Six months into the task of running the school, it's been a journey for Dr Ludicke, but even the challenges had come out as positive experiences for both her and the school.
"It's been surprising, exciting and in a good way, challenging."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.