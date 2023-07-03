Griffith Discount Tyres and Batteries is hosting an exciting day of cars, games and prizes in order to raise money for a family member fighting against Hodgkin's lymphoma.
The 'Fun, Food and Fumes' day on July 29 is raising money for Natalie Ryan, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and while treatment initially succeeded, is now back in hospital for treatment of Stage 2B Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Owner of the shop Dayne Foster said that the stay in hospital for her and her husband would be an expensive endeavour and he was motivated to help.
"Natalie is my wife's first cousin, she's currently stuck in Sydney not working. Being stuck in hospital for a month and even before that with airfares and petrol, it's expensive," he said.
"I don't mind donating, but if just one person donates $1000, that doesn't go very far. You need the community."
The store isn't aiming for a specific amount, instead hoping to just raise support and take whatever they can get.
"Whatever it is, it's better than nothing."
READ MORE
This isn't the first time Mr Foster has held an event for a good cause, previously hosting a similar event for Dolly's Dream - a charity determined to address bullying and poor mental health in young people.
The day is promising a car show, along with a bouncy castle and face painting for the kids - along with a barbecue and the all-important coffee for the adults.
Local band Twice Shy will be providing the music as well, for those wanting a bit of a groove while enjoying the cars.
Brooke Heath from Griffith Discount Tyres said that the community had really come together, with sponsors donating prizes for a raffle or their time to come and help out - with Cocoa and Bean and Reggie's food truck donating a share of their profits on the day.
"It's a bit of advertising for them and us as well ... also the cars, they sit in the shed so we can get them out," added Mr Foster.
Entries into the car show can be made for a small fee on the day, while other options to support the cause can be made on facebook or by contacting the shop at 6964 9993.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.