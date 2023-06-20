As the sun gets up late and disappears early the Feral's run their annual Solstice Cup event. This year's cup held last Saturday attracted 63 starters.
The run began with a mass start of both senior and junior runners.
The run format consists of an out and back run with each competitor having their own set target distance to run derived from their normal handicap.
Markers are placed at 200 meter run distant intervals (actually 100m apart as we go out and back) commencing with a total distance of 4.2km for walkers through to 7.4km for the Feral elite.
For the second year in a row Aiden Fattore with a target distance of 7.4km was first back with a time of 26m52s. Back in 2019 he finished 5th however his target then was 7.6km.
In 2020 David Heffer won the Solstice Cup, in 2021 he was 46th and in 2022 he went AWL many were left thinking it had all got a bit too much for him.
Wrong, back with a vengeance the old dog with a target of 5.8km finished 2nd posting 27m51s.
11-year-old Nate Mingay with a massive 6.8km target was 3rd back in 28m09s claiming the Junior Solstice Cup.
The other 7.4km target runner Jaidyn Roach (28m47s) was 4th, follow by the surprize early return of 4.8km target John Johns (28m50s) up from 27th last year and 42nd in 2021.
Harrison Palmer target 5.8km put in a mighty effort to finish 6th (29m07s) claiming runner up junior.
Michael Colaciuri target 5.0km was pleased with 7th then came Tania Moore also with a target of 5.0km.
This report includes the top ten because yours truly finally made the list with 9th followed by 5.2km target Georgia Grimmond.
Simon Fattore has completed the Solstice Cup at both ends of the spectrum, 1st way back in 2016, and this year he was the field sweeper reporting all starters were back.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start. Newcomers are warmly welcomed.
This Sunday is the Yenda Prods 21.1km Half On The Hill event starting and finishing at John Piccoli Reserve. Race time is 9:00am for the half marathon and 9:15pm for the 4km junior event.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
