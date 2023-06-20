The Griffith Swans have moved into a three-way tie for the top spot in the A Grade Riverina Netball League after a victory on the road against Wagga Tigers.
After Coolamon suffered their first defeat of the season to Mangoplah CUE, the Swans just needed a positive result against the Tigers to join that battle.
It was a good showing from the Swans, and they were able to pick up their seventh win of the season with a 46-34 win over the Wagga side.
It was another strong weekend for Griffith on court after they came away with three wins from the four games in the lower grades.
The Swans A Reserve side were able to leapfrog the Tigers into third with a 10-goal win, while B Grade stayed a win behind the top-of-the-table Bulldogs with a 45-40 win over Wagga.
C Grade have continued their impressive unbeaten season with a 50-21 win over the Tigers. Unfortunately, the under-17s fell in their top-of-the-table clash with the Tigers by two goals.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
