Hanwood's Madden Shield side has closed the gap to the top two sides on the ladder after coming away with a 6-0 win over rivals Leeton United.
The two sides went into the weekend close in the battle for third, but after a back-and-forth start to the game, Hanwood was able to take the lead through Laura Andreazza in the 13th minute.
Just four minutes later, Hanwood were able to double that lead when Abbi Zanesco and it was two goals in two minutes when Andreazza scored her second of the match.
The scoring slowed in the later stages of the first half as the visitors entered the break with a 3-0 lead.
Just two minutes after the halftime break, Hanwood captain Anita-Rose Cimador was able to find the back of the net to all but put the game to bed.
Serena O'Connor was able to make a break down the right side of the field while a bomb from outside the box from Sophia Zappala wrapped up the three points.
