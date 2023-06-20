The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Hanwood defeat Leeton United in Madden Shield

By Liam Warren
Updated June 20 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hanwood's Madden Shield side has closed the gap to the top two sides on the ladder after coming away with a 6-0 win over rivals Leeton United.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.