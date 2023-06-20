While West Wyalong continues to lead the Group 20 League Tag competition, there is a real fight developing the remaining spots in the top three.
Yenda missed a chance to stay inside the top three after they drew with Hay Magpies, who only had one win heading into the weekend.
The Blueheelers were quick out of the blocks, with Jordan Payne able to score two tries inside the opening seven minutes to see Yenda out to an 8-0 lead.
The Magpies didn't waste any time pulling the lead back as they were able to get the ball back straight off the kickoff, and Jesse Carter scored under the post to make it a two-point game.
Talei Beitaki was able to restore some of the Blueheelers' advantage after making a break down the right-hand side, but the Hay side didn't let the Yenda side break away, with Carter able to get over just before halftime as the home side took a 12-10 lead into the break.
After a back-and-forth start to the second half, it was Yenda who was able to open the scoring with 10 minutes remaining after Kayla Panazzolo was able to race away to give the Blueheelers a six-point lead.
With just six and a half minutes remaining, the Magpies were able to pull back level with Carter getting over for her third try, and with the successful conversion, the scores were locked at 16-all.
Yenda was able to pile the pressure on the Magpie's defence but wasn't able to crack the defence despite having multiple sets to see the points shared.
Leeton was able to leapfrog Yenda into third place after they came away with a commanding win over rivals Yanco-Wamoon.
RELATED
Makayla Bradshaw, Elli Gill and Mary Jackson were all able to score hat-tricks as the Greens were able to come away with a 46-0 victory.
The Black and Whites made the most of Yenda dropping points to establish a two-point gap after a 36-6 win thanks to doubles to Maddison Coelli, Nanise Tale and Shemeikah Monaghan.
The Mallee Chicks continue to be the favourites of the competition as they finished the first half of the season undefeated after coming away with a 22-12 win over TLU Sharks.
It means the West Wyalong side remains three points clear at the top of the table.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.