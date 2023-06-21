The Area News
Aunty Cheryl Penrith shared some timeless advice on her visit to Griffith East Public School

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 21 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 11:00am
Aunty Cheryl Penrith with the students from Griffith East Public School. Photo contributed.
Aunty Cheryl Penrith visited some lucky students at Griffith East Public School, talking all about the latest book 'Growing up Wiradjuri' and sharing advice to the youngest generation.

