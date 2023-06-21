LOCAL LEADER: Anita Heiss visits plus a workshop on protecting your identity

Griffith City Library is excited to be hosting author Anita Heiss on Wednesday, June 21 at 6pm.
Anita is an internationally published, award-winning author. She is a proud member of the Wiradjuri Nation of central NSW, and an ambassador for the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.
Anita Heiss will be speaking about her hugely popular rom-coms that have recently been rewritten, Not Meeting Mr Right and Avoiding Mr Right along with her novel Bila Yarrudhanggalangdhuray about the Great Flood of Gundagai.
After the talk, books will be available for sale through Collins Booksellers Griffith and signed by the author. Drinks and nibbles will be provided on the evening, book your place via wrl.eventbrite.com.au
Anita will also be showcasing her new released children's book Bidhi Galing (Big Rain) with a special Storyime on Wednesday June, 21 at 10am.
Both children and adults will be captivated by Anita's powerful and moving book, that celebrates the Wiradjuri heroes of the Great Flood of Gundagai in 1852, told through the eyes of a young girl who is rescued from the raging floodwaters by her father.
There will be a craft activity to follow and an opportunity to purchase the book.
On Thursday, June 22 at 10.30am a representative from the NSW Government will be hosting a free session to help community members protect their identity.
ID Support can help you protect your government-issued proof of identity credentials. They can also support you if your identity falls into the wrong hands. Book your place via wrl.eventbrite.com.au.
Don't forget about our regular events; Storytime is held every Wednesday and Friday at 10am, Rhyme Time is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10am.
For more information call into the Library and our friendly staff will be able to help you or give us a call on 6962 8300.
