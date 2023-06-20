The Griffith Girls Day Out have given Country Hope 30,000 reasons to smile, with a sizeable cheque donation made on Tuesday.
Former Country Hope co-ordinator Bev Devery was elated when the group handed over a cheque for $29,454.
The money was made in just twelve months from various fundraisers, including 100 Clubs, Cadbury fundraising, State of Origin Doubles, and Paint n Sips.
Louis and Trish Sartor also injected a big boost into the fundraiser from monies raised from their annual Griffith Garden Festival.
Girls Day Out member, Natalie Piva, said the group was formed 15 years ago and is now stronger than ever, comprised of over nine members.
"All those years ago 10 ladies managed to raise around $500. From there they decided to fund-raise for other local charities and it just bloomed from there," Ms Piva said.
"Now the younger generation have taken it on and the success has been remarkable. Our aspiration is to choose a different charity each year. In the past we have raised around $120,000 for Can Assist.
"Girls Day Out is also the name of our final event each year which draws ladies out to enjoy raffles, prizes and more.
"I think these days everyone has been touched by cancer, whether it be through a loved one, friend or someone you know. If we can help out in any way and make a difference, then it's worth doing.
"Funds go towards helping sick children and their families, even for things such as grief support. At the end of the day, you never know who might need it," Ms Piva said.
The group comprises of Phoebe Violi, Jessie Burns, Kristy Forbes, Natalie Piva, Rachel Clowes, Lesley Richards, Maka Toga, Laura Turner, Kylie Barrington, and Leesha Mogliotti.
Garden Festival organiser Louis Sartor said much of the success of the fundraising has been the result of the kindness and generosity of the Griffith community.
"The Girls Day Out have been with us for some 11 years. We are always supportive of local charities," Mr Sartor said.
"But the beauty of this is while we're raising money, it's also a fun time that attracts a lot of people. We want to share that success.
"Many donations come from individuals but we also wouldn't be where we are without the support of businesses in and around Griffith," he said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
