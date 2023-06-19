The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Hay Magpies surprise Yenda at Wade Park in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 19 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hay Magpies have thrown their hat into the ring in the battle for fifth after coming away with a 42-6 win over Yenda at Wade Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.