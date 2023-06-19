The Hay Magpies have thrown their hat into the ring in the battle for fifth after coming away with a 42-6 win over Yenda at Wade Park.
It was a scrappy start from both sides as they struggled to complete sets, but it was Hay that was finally able to get some attacking field position and open the scoring as the returning Tim Lomai found his way over.
It wasn't long before the Magpies extended their lead further as after an Orisi Rokobati grubber kick, Sosiceni Verenalewa was able to win the race to the loose ball.
Hay made the most of their chances as Toby Crighton crossed to make it 16-0 before Yenda finally opened their account through Dayne Butler to trail 16-6 at the break.
It was a fast start to the second half as after Yenda dropped the ball in the first set after the break, and the Magpies made the most of it, and coach Ben Taylor found his way over in the corner.
The Magpies continued to run away with the game as Verenalewa scored his second, while after the Yenda's defence let a kick bounce Lomai was able to toe ahead the loose ball and score his second of the afternoon.
Jeremaia Nakete used his strength to barge his way over the line while after Yenda's John Lolohea had been sin-binned, Verenalewa scored his third of the afternoon just before the full-time siren.
After a tough week for the club, the two points were just what Taylor could ask for.
"The boys worked their backsides off," he said.
"They defended well, and the middle third was able to dominate the middle of the park."
RELATED
The result means the Magpies have leapfrogged both Yanco-Wamoon and the Blueheelers into fifth spot as they strive to make their first finals appearance in Group 20 first grade.
"Our endeavour is always to make finals, and I think if we can get some positive vibes around the team and the club, we will strive towards that," he said.
They have the opportunity to make some distance in the fifth spot when they play host to the struggling Hawks at Hay Park as they start the second half of the season.
"Two in a row would be awesome, but we have to work on ourselves foundation-wise," he said.
"We have a couple of players out with injuries, and there will be a couple of players that will have to earn their spot back now that we have a winning team."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.