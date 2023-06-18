Yoogali SC have extended their undefeated streak to eight games after coming away with a 4-1 win on the road to White Eagles.
After a tight first half, the only action in the referee's notebook was a booking to Darren Bailey seven minutes before the halftime interval, with the sides going in level at 0-0.
It took until four minutes after the hour-mark for the deadlock to be broken as Josh De Rossi found the back of the net for his third of the season.
That seemed to break the game open as after Yoogali won a penalty, Bailey stepped up to convert, and just two minutes late, De Rossi had his second.
Mason Donadel wrapped up the three points with a goal in added time before White Eagles scored a late consolation.
The win means Yoogali SC are able to maintain their four-point gap at the top of the table ahead of local rivals Wagga City Wanderers who defeated Canberra Juventus 3-1.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
