In a high-scoring second half, Tumut have proved too strong for the Griffith Blacks as they walked away with a 34-7 win at Exies Oval.
It was a tightly contested first half before two tries within six minutes of the halftime break saw the Bulls move out to a 12-0 lead at the break.
It became a 24-point lead before the Blacks were able to get their first of the afternoon.
That was as close as they got with another two tries for the Tumut side, seeing them wrap up the 27-point victory.
Second grade had a better afternoon as they came away with a 22-10 victory.
RELATED
It was a good start for the Blacks as Kapeli Scanlan was able to open the scoring in the 10th minute before Tumut scored two in quick succession to take the lead.
The Blacks were able to hit back 10 minutes before the break as Sonny Tupu found his way over and after a successful conversion from Teei Piawi for a 12-10 lead at the break.
The Griffith side scored two tries in the second half including one to Daniel Bozic as they wrapped up a 12-point win.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.