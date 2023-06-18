The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Blacks fall to Tumut Bulls in SIRU first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 18 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In a high-scoring second half, Tumut have proved too strong for the Griffith Blacks as they walked away with a 34-7 win at Exies Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.