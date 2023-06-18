Hanwood's Cameron Darling has played a vital role as his side were able to come away with a 5-1 win in the grand final rematch against Leeton United.
With it being the 100 years of football in Leeton, the United side started the brighter of the two sides and had the better of the chances in the first quarter of an hour.
That was until somewhat against the run of play as after Dean Armanini released Will Piva, Piva was able to break away and get a ball into the box that was turned into the back of the net by a United defender.
It went from bad to worse as two yellows in quick succession to Adam Raso saw him sent from the field in the 25th minute, and Hanwood were able to double their lead seven minutes later as Armanini was able to find the bottom corner after a set piece.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco thought the two goals helped settle his side.
"I think with the occasion, we knew they were going to come out firing with everything that was going on with their celebration, and we probably didn't get into the game quick enough," he said.
"I think the first goal, in particular, really settled it down, and from there, we started to play a bit more football."
With four minutes left in the first half and after Hanwood's Danny Johnson missed a spot kick, United was able to pull one goal back after Freddi Gardner fired a free kick in at the far post to make it 2-1 at the break.
Again Leeton started the second half brighter, and if not for an outstanding save from Cameron Darling, Gardner would have had his second and levelled the game, and that would be the tone for the second half as Darling proved to be the thorn in Leeton's side.
"Cameron was outstanding tonight," Bertacco said.
"At least four awesome saves, and you'd give him a man of the match, no doubt, because at 2-1, he pulls off a blinder, and at 3-1 up, he pulls off another blinder. He definitely got us the three points."
Hanwood was able to put the game to bed as James Stockwell played in Chris Zappala, who made no mistake in finding the bottom corner, while two late penalties converted by Piva saw Hanwood able to secure the three points.
In a game that threatened to get out of hand at stages, Bertacco was pleased that his side was mostly able to keep their heads.
"There was a lot of heat out there and a lot of verbal, and to keep our heads as much as we could was a really pleasing aspect," he said.
"We backed each other and stuck together and didn't worry about anything else."
Cootamundra are next up for Hanwood.
