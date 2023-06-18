The Area News
Hanwood see off Leeton United in Pascoe Cup grand final rematch

By Liam Warren
Updated June 18 2023 - 11:32am, first published 10:48am
Hanwood's Cameron Darling has played a vital role as his side were able to come away with a 5-1 win in the grand final rematch against Leeton United.

