The Griffith Black & Whites managed to overcome the scoring odds and hold onto the Roger Penrith Memorial Cup at the weekend.
Griffith looked to be in trouble against the Roosters at Darlington Point Sportsground, with DPC beginning a scoring streak in the first few minutes.
It appeared DPC's home ground advantage was paying dividends as they continue to pile the points, with Griffith's Epeli Serukabaivata the only player to get it over the line for the Black and Whites in the first half.
At half time Griffith were in trouble with a score of 16-4 and the first few minutes of the second half saw much of the same, with DPC coach Ben Jeffrey scoring to make it 20-4.
From there, Griffith picked up on its defence and agility as Darlington Point seemed to lose their puff.
Griffith made every moment count as it fought to catch up and get in front of the Roosters 26-22, with just four minutes remaining.
With time of the essence, a palpable desperation settled in as DPC scrambling to get back in front while Griffith drilled in a strong defensive to keep things the way they were.
The Black and Whites proved successful to this end, with the final score Griffith 26 to DPC 22.
Coach Andrew Lavaka said the result was a testament to his team's ability to pull things together in those all-too crucial final moments.
"We knew we had it in us and that we could turn things around following the first half," Lavaka said.
"We knew it was always going to be a physical game with the Roosters. Full credit to their side for making things as challenging as they were.
"We had some errors at the start but we worked to better ourselves from there.
"The last three or four minutes were crucial, but realistically any moment in a neck and neck game is important because anything can happen.
"In the end, I think it was just a great initiative by our club that we got the win," Lavaka said.
DPC coach Ben Jeffrey said his team's pattern of play was becoming all too familiar.
"We've been extremely patchy all season. We're starting out well but then we seem unable to finish anything off," Jeffrey said.
"We had some bad lapses at times and that's something we need to work on.
"I think as a team we might also be down in our confidence. In the first 40 minutes we had six points which was excellent, but in the second half we just couldn't build on that.
"It's something we're going to need to concentrate on at training and really do the hard yards to make our performance more consistent. We'll be working hard going forward to try and come through this," Jeffrey said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
