Griffith claimed their fifth win of the season after defeating Wagga Tigers by 34 points at Robertson Oval.
The Swans jumped out of the gates early and kicked the only three goals of the first term to head into the quarter time break with a 23-point lead.
That set the tone of the afternoon for the Swans who eventually ran out 10.12 (72) to 6.2 (38) winners over a disappointing Tigers side.
Griffith coach Greg Dreyer was pleased to grab such an impressive victory on the road, but admitted his side were far from their best.
"It was a big challenge for us, so very pleased with the end result," Dreyer said.
"But I thought we were a little bit wasteful today and we kicked a lot of points so we had our opportunities.
"We also probably opened it up a bit for them, but very happy and we've got a lot more improvement in us.
"I thought our delivery to our forwards was poor at times today and we probably had to battle too hard for our goals."
Inaccuracy plagued the Swans all afternoon and as a result they went into the halftime break with only a 26-point lead despite having 11 more scoring opportunities.
The win sees the Swans finish the first half of the season in second position on the ladder with a record of five wins, two losses and a draw.
Dreyer was pleased to be in the position they are in and was confident his side still had a fair bit of room for improvement in their performances.
"You are never going to be happy as a coach all the time, but there is a lot of improvement in us to go," he said.
"It's halfway through the year and we've finished the first round second so we've got to be pleased with that.
"If you said that to me at the start of the year I'd take that no worries and I'm very pleased with that.
"But we will get better definitely."
The Swans back six were outstanding all afternoon against the Tigers with Jack Rowston and Dean Simpson both having excellent games.
Dreyer thought the backline played superbly and said they were really starting to play some solid football as a group back there.
"They are gelling well those six," he said.
"We've been lucky with that backline as they've been injury free for most of the year and they've got a real combination happening.
"We now just need to improve up the field a little bit more."
Rhys Pollock continued his superb season at the Swans with another impressive performance that included four goals.
Dreyer was impressed with his efforts while also noting the performance of Kahlan Spencer who has been terrific over the past two weeks.
"Rhys is good anywhere," he said.
"He's a very good player and that's our luxury this year with someone like Rhys who plays in the middle but when he rests forward he's dangerous.
"Then you bring guys into the midfield like Kahlan Spencer, Ollie Bartter and Alex Page so we've got good depth in our rotations."
The Swans have now won their last two after a disappointing performance at home against Coolamon.
Dreyer said it was pleasing that his side responded positively from the loss and felt they were getting themselves back on track.
"We didn't really go away and train harder," he said.
"We just had a chat, had a video review and just talked about what we were trying to achieve.
"It was good that they all responded positively and we are getting better, it's all about building now."
It was a pretty average performance from the Tigers who never really looked like they were in the contest.
But despite the lost there were a couple of positives to take out of the contest with young defenders Kobe Priest, Tommy McCoullough and Jeremy Piercy all showing a lot of fight despite the enormous pressure they were under.
Brady Morton and Cooper Pavitt were also good in patches and both finished with a pair of goals.
Full Time
Griffith 3.5 5.8 8.12 10.12 (72)
Wagga Tigers 0.0 2.0 4.0 6.2 (38)
GOALS: Griffith: R.Pollock 4, P.Payne 2, S.Daniel 2, A.Page 1, H.Delves 1; Wagga Tigers: C.Pavitt 2, B.Morton 2, J.Kelly 1, J.Cornell 1
BEST: Griffith: K.Spencer, R.Pollock, J.Rowston, N.Conlan, D.Simpson, O.Bartter; Wagga Tigers: K.Priest, J.Piercy, B.Morton, C.Pavitt, T.Mccoullough, S.Flanigan
