Griffith defeated Wagga Tigers by 34 points

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 18 2023 - 10:23am, first published 10:20am
Alex Page gets a kick away during Griffith's win over the Tigers at Robertson Oval on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Griffith claimed their fifth win of the season after defeating Wagga Tigers by 34 points at Robertson Oval.

