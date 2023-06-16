The Madcoats will start your weekend at the Yenda Hotel on Friday. j.rvu takes the stage at the Sporties Club from 7pm on Saturday. At the Griffith Exies you can catch Ago Live from 7.30pm on Saturday. From 8pm on Saturday night you can catch Glenn Starr back on the microphone at the Griffith Leagues Club. Pickelz and Sanchez will be spinning tunes from 10pm at the Area Hotel on Saturday.

