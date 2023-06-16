New players welcome at Henderson Oval
Croquet games start from 10.30am at the Henderson Oval croquet fields every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. New players are welcome. More details form croquetgriffith@gmail.com
Exploring the use of AI in creating art
Created by Dr Tony Curran, What A Machine brings together AI-driven algorithms to fuse together man and machine made art. Dr Curran explores the interplay between painting and digital art which threatens to at one point replace artists and expand creative potential. The exhibition runs until June 25.
Weekend nightlife around the city
The Madcoats will start your weekend at the Yenda Hotel on Friday. j.rvu takes the stage at the Sporties Club from 7pm on Saturday. At the Griffith Exies you can catch Ago Live from 7.30pm on Saturday. From 8pm on Saturday night you can catch Glenn Starr back on the microphone at the Griffith Leagues Club. Pickelz and Sanchez will be spinning tunes from 10pm at the Area Hotel on Saturday.
Griffith artist explores works of Gustav Klimt
Arist Isis-Rae Ronan will run two sessions at the Griffith Regional Art Gallery on Sunday June 18 exploring the work of Australian symbolist painter Gustav Klimt. From 10am, children six to 12-years-old and from 12pm teenagers 13 to 18-years-old will create their work inspired by Klimt's The Tree of Life, Stoclet Frieze. Tickets are $30 to $35.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until noon at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants and more, plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
A refugee's journey as they escape violence to start a new life
Griffith's Rural Australians for Refugees will host a special movie screening of Watandar, My Countryman on June 20 at the Griffith Regional Theatre from 6pm. The documentary screening is part of Refugee Week. Tickets are $15.
Showcase of eclectic art made from re-used and re-cycled materials
Artist Kerri Weymouth is opening a Waste to Art exhibition at her Darlington Point studio on Wednesday. The artwork is based around the theme of 'Love Your Own Backyard'.
Your weekly guide to what's happening
Got an event coming up and want to help get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
