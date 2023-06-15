Ten years after a fire halted operations at one of Griffith's most popular restaurants, the site of Cafe Beautiful has been restored.
Two years of extensive refurbishments have occurred at the former Banna Avenue eatery, with the interior now updated but managing to capture the look former diners would fondly remember.
Now retired, owners Charlie and Trina Chan are looking for a new lessee to take over the space.
"I want to see it go in good hands," Mrs Chan said.
"We've made a lot of memories here. Now we want to see someone make new ones."
Originally from Hong Kong, the Chans opened the restaurant not long after coming to Griffith in the late 60s, one of the first outlets of its kind in the area.
Its popularity bloomed over the decades and Ms Chan said it was only right that the renovations be extensive.
"I'd say it cost close to a million dollars due to how much work had to be completed," she said.
"Putting out the fire a decade ago meant most of the interior was water-logged and ruined.
"I'm glad we've managed to bring it back to its original look. In fact, the only differences are some shades of paint and one feature wall.
"I'm especially proud of the kitchen, which is state-of-the-art with air conditioning.
"With renovating, you don't always get what you want but I think we've come fairly close in this instance," she said.
The Chans have no doubts a new lessee will reap the same success they enjoyed in the prime location.
"It's incredible how well-known the building is. I was in Sydney once and met someone who told me they lived above the shop once," Mrs Chan laughed.
"For me, the highlight of operating Cafe Beautiful was meeting the people and making so many friends."
Local woman Christine Ison worked as a waitress at Cafe Beautiful over 40 years ago and said seeing the interior for the first time in years brought back a slew of memories.
"At one time it was one of the most popular places to eat in town, especially on weekends. It was a great place to work," Ms Ison said.
"I saw just about everybody dine here at one stage or another, especially weekends, and that's no surprise given the food was amazing. Especially the prawn cutlets - they were to die for.
"I remember people came from as far as Hillston for a meal. It was a wonderful place and I can't wait to see a restaurant operating here again."
