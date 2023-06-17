Riverina members of the Police Association of NSW (PANSW) will take industrial action if the federal government fails to respond to concerns about a superannuation concessional contributions cap.
Because of the nature of police work, officers in NSW are covered by a mandatory death and disability insurance policy.
That insurance premium is "washed through the officers' superannuation account" but then taken straight out and paid to the insurance company.
Despite this, the police union said the federal government counts that insurance payment as a contribution to the officer's superannuation, preventing them from making any savings for their retirement, falsely inflating their income and tax bills, and denying them means-based support entitlements like parental leave, childcare rebates, child support and health rebates.
Deniliquin-based officer and PANSW treasurer Roger Campton said it is an ongoing issue that bears huge financial burdens and has a simple fix.
"We're calling on the federal government to fix the issue. It's a very simple fix in terms of passing some legislation to resolve the issue," he said.
"It's been an ongoing issue for the best part of 10 years and the Federal Parliament has so far not been able to fix the issue.
"We were hopeful the issue would have come to a resolve long before not but it has come to a stage now where it is affecting more and more of our members."
Sergeant Campton said the vast majority of officers are being affected by the cap and it is an issue that only continues to grow.
"With our insurance premiums ever increasing it's affecting more and more members as time goes on," he said.
"Due to the risks we face doing our duty our insurance premiums are expensive and it isn't optional insurance and its not insurance we have any choice in, it's insurance that the state government pays but it's the federal government that then treats that as taxable income or contributions to our superannuation."
The PANSW will direct its members to take industrial action if the federal government does not resolve the concessional cap problem by June 30.
Under the industrial action, from June 30, NSW police officers would cease any cooperation with Commonwealth agencies or departments unless the matter creates a risk to a person's life or physical/psychological welfare.
The PANSW Executive designed industrial action that will not create any inconvenience or risk to the public.
"This fight is with the federal government and [Minister for Financial Services] Stephen Jones, not the people of NSW. Police officers in NSW have a great relationship with the communities they serve, and we will not impact that relationship in any way," PANSW secretary Pat Gooley said.
"This is a message to the federal government - police officers do a valuable and dangerous job, and your refusal to protect our future is a slap in the face to every man and woman in blue."
