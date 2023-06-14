The Griffith Regional Art Gallery's 40th anniversary is fast approaching, and local artists are invited to get involved with the annual community exhibition to celebrate the occasion.
The gallery will be celebrating the milestone on September 9, curating a community exhibition of artwork and history acting as a retrospective into the gallery's journey through the last four decades and celebrating all those who have played a role.
Entries are now open for those wanting to participate, for both artists wanting to create something celebrating the legacy of the Griffith Regional Art Gallery or collectors who might own something from the gallery's collection.
Gallery Coordinator Ray Wholohan summarised the "Celebrating 40 Years" exhibition.
"Celebrating 40 Years will serve as a nostalgic reflection, illustrating the transformative power of art and the enduring impact the Griffith Regional Art Gallery has had on generations of artists, art lovers, and the wider community," he said.
Public Programs Officer Melanie Toscan said she was keen to see all the submissions.
"I'm excited to see what works come in, it's awesome to have art and history collide," she said.
The team at the gallery have been poring over historical documents and artifacts already, and even managed to discover that a particular painted vase had been in the gallery's shop for over 20 years and was still sitting on the top shelf.
"Part of the excitement is finding stuff. As we go into the unknown, it's interesting to see what's there," said Mr Wholohan.
Entries into the exhibition will be closing on August 18, cost $5 per entry and is limited at two entries per person.
The entry form can be download from griffithregionalartgallery.com.au or picked up from the Gallery.
The exhibition will run from August 26 to September 24, with a celebration event on September 9 from 2pm.
