Griffith Regional Art Gallery is celebrating four decades, and invites artists and collectors alike to join in

By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 14 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 3:00pm
Public Programs Officer Melanie Toscan and Co-ordinator Ray Wholohan with just some of what they've uncovered. Photo by Cai Holroyd
The Griffith Regional Art Gallery's 40th anniversary is fast approaching, and local artists are invited to get involved with the annual community exhibition to celebrate the occasion.

