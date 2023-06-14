Former Leeton physiotherapist Jess Stoll and her new MIA Female Collective outlet are proving vital to residents.
Having operated the service out of Griffith's Kookora Surgery on April 20, Ms Stoll says she is already seeing anywhere between 14 and 20 patients two days per month.
"Things have been going very well. We've been booked out a month in advance and I feel very much supported by the community," Ms Stoll said.
She said patients are glad to not have to travel and spend time on a waiting list.
"They're happy to have someone offering this service locally," she said.
"It takes away the barriers of accessing the service, otherwise people would have to go somewhere like Wagga where there are huge wait times. The fact they don't need to travel means they can come in on a regular basis and gain early access which is vital.
READ MORE
"I'm seeing a spectrum of patients. From young women who have just given birth, up to older women who have been having problems for years but haven't been able to access help..
"I think the service has the capacity to improve quality of life. The amount of women who have told me they have been putting up with pain and discomfort is mind-blowing. For them to then find out they don't have to and can seek our services locally is massive.
"I've also had great reception from many specialists, not just from Griffith but from around the region."
As a result, she foresees demand will increase but it may take time before she can determine if the service is needed in other parts of the MIA, such as Leeton.
"Word of mouth is spreading. People are becoming aware that I'm here and I anticipate my time spent in the MIA will increase. I'm happy to provide this to them," Ms Stoll said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.