The chairman of the Griffith citrus growers association, Vito Mancini, has welcomed China's move to reopen its market to Australian produce.
Chinese authorities have updated a list of approved producers to allow access into the country's domestic market for the first time in more than two years.
That means in the citrus industry alone, almost 500 orchards have been granted access.
Mr Mancini, who is also the director of Redbelly Citrus near Lake Wyangan, says while China's increased receptiveness to Australian goods is positive, only a percentage of the industry has been affected since 2019.
"Although they have accepted this updated list, many including myself have been operating in the Chinese market under the old list for some time," Mr Mancini said.
"The ones who will really benefit are those who have signed on since 2019 because those orchards are the ones that were denied during that time.
"The main thing I applaud is the fact there seems to be a change of attitude for the better towards Australian goods."
Mr Mancini hopes to see other positives arise as a result.
READ MORE
"During the lowest points of Australia's relationship with China, they had a 'go slow' policy on the clearing of Australian fruit. Ordinarily, fresh fruit would be the first thing off an ocean vessel to clear customs and get to market. But there were cases where there was a six to eight week wait time for clearance," he said.
"Hopefully this list will ensure we have access to priority clearance so the Chinese get access to some of the best fruits on offer."
He said most citrus farmers grow naval varieties, most which will be destined for the Chinese market
"China is still acknowledged as some of the highest payers of quality citrus in the world and a lot of growers aspire to send fruits there to make their industries as profitable as possible," Mr Mancini said.
"I just hope our relationship continues to grow despite our governments having not seen eye to eye in the past. This is a massive market and I hope they realise having access to fresh fruit and vegetables is beyond whatever ideologies our leaders follow."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.