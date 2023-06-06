The future of Griffith's Tresillian Family Care Centre has been secured with $12.2M in state government funding to support it and six others across NSW.
It comes as a result of a campaign led by Member for Murray Helen Dalton to specifically boost Griffith's Centre.
Tresillian provides essential practical and emotional support for new parents and their babies.
The funding will ensure the Binya Street facility can thrive, with the announcement timely given the deadline to renew funding is June 30.
Ms Dalton said the facility is important to ensuring families in need of support aren't being left without.
"Regional and rural parents and families are in constant need for exactly this kind of support," Ms Dalton said.
"When I found out these services were at risk of closing forever, I immediately brought this issue to the attention of health minister Ryan Park.
"He quickly saw the risk this posed to regional communities and moved to find the funding to keep these vital services going.
"This is a great result for everyone," Mrs. Dalton said.
Tresillian CEO, Rob Mills welcomed the support from Mr Park and has written to Mrs Dalton to express his gratitude for her intervention.
"It's fantastic news," he said. "They are very supportive in ensuring regional families get greater access to parenting services.
"The funding will make strides to maintain our staffing levels. We're seeing more mums and dads coming in with sleeping problems, feeding problems, mental health issues and post-natal depression.
"Being in Griffith saves them from travelling for face to face service. In Griffith we also do home visiting and virtual consultations. This is a great wrap-around service for families," he said.
