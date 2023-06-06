The Area News
Binya Street Tresillian Centre to share in $12M funding boost

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated June 6 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 4:00pm
Tresillian CEO Rob Mills has expressed his gratitude to Mrs Dalton for securing funds for not only Griffith but six other centres around the state. Photo, file.
The future of Griffith's Tresillian Family Care Centre has been secured with $12.2M in state government funding to support it and six others across NSW.

