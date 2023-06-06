West Wyalong continues to be the surprise package of the season in the Group 20 League Tag competition, having pushed their unbeaten run to six games.
The Mallee Chicks returned home to take on DPC Roosters, and two tries in the first half had the home side on track to keep their perfect record intact.
Ava Lemon built the lead further before the Roosters were finally able to hit back when Tanaiya Coe found her way over.
Kady Amarant and Lemon were able to put the game to bed as the West Wyalong side was able to come away with a 22-6 win.
It is shaping up as a tight competition, with the remainder of the top five separated by just four points.
Yenda was able to maintain third position after coming away with a 34-0 victory over Yanco-Wamoon.
Evie Brand had a strong day out for the Bluesheilas with three tries after seeing off a determined start from the Hawks, which kept the Yenda side honest.
A double to Alana Koro and one each to Neda Amiatu, Larnee McDonald and Deon Wati helped the Yenda side stay within striking distance of second with a 34-0 victory.
A hat-trick to Niumai Serukabaivata and a try each to Moerai Makonia and Shemeikah Monaghan helped the Black and Whites stay in second position after a 26-6 win over Hay. Sophie Curtis scored the only try for the Magpies.
Rounding out the action, A hat-trick to Elli Gill and double Taylah Axtill helped to defend champions Leeton stay in the equation with a 40-0 win over TLU Sharks.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
